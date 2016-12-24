Caywama Edwards indubitably epitomizes an ardent upcoming Minister of the Gospel, through her powerful and passionate rendition of songs of the Gospel genre. She has received much congratulations for her Christmas hit single, “Christ Child”, which has done extremely well throughout the season. Her songs have been played on most radio stations locally, Cita Radio in Barbados and The Award Winning SoulCure Online Radio, which has a worldwide base in over 40 countries.

Today, the traffic on the YouTube channel remains congested as persons search for this inspirational, praise and worship, Gospel Christmas song which has captivated audiences. Some have purported that her song will continue to be played even after this yuletide season. We journeyed all the way up to the North Leeward Coast, where we discovered some ‘secrets’ of this hidden treasure. This is what some residents had to say about the ‘Singing Sensation’.

“I have known her since she was a little girl, singing nursery rhymes on the back porch of her parents’ home whilst her father amusingly led the band of two on his guitar. There was absolutely no doubt in my mind that she would have launched in this fashion: it was just a matter of time,” said Mrs. Edmie Charles, a neighbor and past teacher.

“She’s a very talented young lady. I live just across the road from where the church is and you can hear her singing songs of praises and worship at the church. Her singing is very uplifting and powerful,” said another resident.

“Caywama is a natural. I am a very close friend of the Edwards’ Family. Over the last couple of years, I have seen this young lady mature spiritually and in her musical career. I am looking forward to her album “War”, said Sister Veltie Jordon.

Caywama’s ministry remains on high demand; she has performed at every major gospel function within the last few months and has been featured at the Nine Mornings Festivities held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 16th – 24th December annually. Her partnership with Corporate St. Vincent is an exceptional synergy in spreading the Christmas cheer and the message of Jesus Christ.

Caywama Edwards Ministry would launch her eagerly anticipated ‘Christ Child Official Music Video’ on the YouTube Channel. The video was filmed at the historic Fort Charlotte site which is perched 600 feet above Kingstown, with a panoramic view of the Grenadines; and the Kingstown Methodist Church, which was purchased by missionaries of an old Roman Catholic Church and built by a congregation of slaves. It also features DJ Tarrus – “The New Creation”.

This music video gives honor and glory to Jesus Christ, the Light of this world, as we celebrate His birth. The setting for this film is reminiscent of those bound by chains of sin. It presents Jesus Christ as the triumphant liberator for those who are oppressed and are in need of freedom. T

he anointing, vocal rendition, lyrical content and melodies of this awesome masterpiece has the power to break the yoke of mental slavery to sin as we glorify Jesus Christ, who is called Wonderful, Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father and our Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6). Log on to YouTube on Thursday, 22nd December, 2016 from 12:01am to view this wonderful blend of history and gospel.

Later this week, her team would be distributing gifts to children who were affected by the trough, and disadvantaged children in the North Leeward area. This would be in collaboration with Jax Enterprises Limited.